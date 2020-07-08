Former University of Akron football player’s Oscar-winning short film ‘Hair Love’ being turned into series

Former University of Akron football player’s Oscar-winning short film ‘Hair Love’ being turned into series
Former University of Akron football player’s Oscar-winning short film ‘Hair Love’ being turned into a series (Source: Hair Love)
By Simon Hannig | July 8, 2020 at 11:59 AM EDT - Updated July 8 at 11:59 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - From the bright lights under the football field to the bright lights of Hollywood, former University of Akron football player Matthew A. Cherry’s Oscar-winning short film is being turned into a series.

After winning the award for Best Animated Short Film, “Hair Love” got picked for a 12-episode series with HBO.

The film was based on the award-winning book following an African American father learning to do his daughter’s hair.

Cherry predicted his story would become a success eight years ago:

Here was Cherry’s full speech:

The University of Akron Football Twitter account tweeted its congratulations out.

Matthew A. Cherry, left, and Karen Rupert Toliver, winners of the award for best animated short film for "Hair Love", pose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Matthew A. Cherry, left, and Karen Rupert Toliver, winners of the award for best animated short film for "Hair Love", pose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) (Source: Jordan Strauss)

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.