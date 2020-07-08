Heat, humidity, and late day storm chances on Wednesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Look for a high of 93 degrees this afternoon with a heat index near 100 degrees. It will be bright early this afternoon, so you will also burn in less that 15 minutes on Wednesday afternoon as the UV INDEX is at a 10.
The risk for afternoon and early evening thunderstorms or downpours will be possible in the heating of the day.
Wednesday through Friday afternoons with temperatures reaching the low to middle 90s and dew point temperatures in the low to middle 70s the heat index will reach or exceed 100°.
Some locations, especially those along streams and rivers could see a heat index as hot as 105° for a brief time any afternoon.
Storm chances remain for late day and evening.
Some relief is on the way for the weekend and the start of next week, as a cool front Saturday will bring us back to the 80s.
