Kings Island employee tests positive for coronavirus

MASON, Ohio (FOX19) - Days before Kings Island will reopen to the general public, the amusement park said one of their associates tested positive for the coronavirus.
Kings Island, which has been open for season pass holders since July 2, confirmed the positive test in a statement released to FOX19 NOW.
The park’s statement did not say when the associate last worked.
Kings Island said the area of the park where this person worked will be sanitized and won’t be open to workers or guests until cleaning has been completed.
Here is the statement from Kings Island Communications Director Chad Showalter:
“We have had an associate who tested positive for COVID-19. Out of respect and for the privacy of our associates, we do not provide details of any individual’s health status. Kings Island continues to adhere to CDC guidelines regarding contact tracing. The affected associate was screened, as per usual, prior to park opening. In accord with CDC guidelines, our associate and guest screening procedures and contact tracing protocols along with social distancing and proper face coverings are designed to facilitate a safe in-park experience for our guests and associates.
“Our policy as it pertains to any associate confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19 is to send that individual home for 14 days or until they test negative. Simultaneously, any associate(s) identified as having close contact with an associate who has tested positive will also be sent home for 14 days or until they test negative. The workstation and general workplace where the affected associate(s) work will be sanitized and will not reopen to other associates or guests until proper cleaning of the facility has been completed. The health and safety of our associates and guests is always our top priority.”
Kings Island’s said their policy for any worker who tests positive for the coronavirus is to send them home for 14 days or until they test negative.
If other employees have come in close contact with the affected worker, Kings Island said they will be sent home for 14 days or until they test negative for the coronavirus.
As part of the Kings Island reopening plan, guests are required to wear face coverings throughout the park.
