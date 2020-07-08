News anchors, gym-goers, police: Every exemption to Ohio’s mask mandate

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Ohio Department of Health’s mask mandate order took effect in seven Ohio counties Wednesday evening, including Butler and Hamilton locally.
Exemptions abound.
If you’re getting a sweat on, you probably don’t have to wear one. Same deal with news anchors and religious officiants.
Wondering why that firefighter isn’t masked up? Because he or she doesn’t have to be. Other first responders are exempt as well.
The full list of exemptions, as well as the full text of the DOH order, is provided below.
FOX19 NOW reached out to Gov. Mike DeWine about who will enforce the mandate after questions arose Tuesday and Wednesday. We received the following reply from the governor: ”We hope people will comply. Police or health dept.”
The order requires people to wear facial coverings — masks — in any indoor location that is not a residence, including businesses, nonprofits, educational facilities and governmental facilities, though the order does not impact federal buildings.
People must also wear masks in outdoor settings where social distancing with people outside a household family is not possible. Additionally, masks are required when waiting for, riding, driving or operating public transportation or a ride-sharing service.
The order does not apply to jails or prison facilities.
Other exceptions exist for:
- Those under 10 years of age;
- Those with a medical condition, including a respiratory condition, mental health condition or disability that contraindicates wearing a mask;
- Those communicating with someone who is hearing-impaired or has another disability where the ability to see the mouth is essential;
- Those alone in an enclosed space, such as an office, that is not intended for use or access by the public;
- Those actively engaged in exercise in a gym or indoor facility as long as social distancing is practiced;
- Those actively participating in athletic practice, scrimmage or another competition sanctioned by the Department of Health;
- Those engaged in public safety, such as law enforcement, firefighters or emergency medical personnel;
- Those engaging in broadcast communications;
- Those officiating a religious service;
- Those seated in a restaurant or bar and actively consuming food or drinks;
- Places where masks are prohibited by law or regulation;
- Places where masks are in violation of documented industry standards;
- places where masks are in violation of a business’s documented safety policies.
