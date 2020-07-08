A Muggy Night, Then More of the Same

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The heat and humidity combined to push the heat index at Oxford, OH to 100° once again Wednesday and more locations will be that sultry Thursday. In addition Wednesday was the 6th day in-a-row with a high temperature of 90° or hotter. Because of the heat the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for tomorrow afternoon and early evening. Tomorrow will be about the same as today but for the weekend a small break from the humidity and heat is on the way. It will not last long because a ten-day stretch of high temperatures is forecast to begin again Monday. Many areas will be in the upper 90s late next week for several days in a row or longer. The weather looks hot at least through July 22nd.