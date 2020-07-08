1,277 new COVID-19 cases, at least 21 more deaths reported in Ohio over last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Department of Health said 2,991 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 60,181 cases reported statewide.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a briefing on Wednesday.
An additional 3,797 cases and 254 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 8,489 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 2,127 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
