773 new virus cases reported in Kentucky since Monday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky has added 773 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last two days, representing a 5 percent increase from the total number of cases reported in the state since the onset of the pandemic.
Gov. Andy Beshear reported case increase of 371 Tuesday and 401 Wednesday.
In recent weeks, the governor’s daily case reports have plateaued between 150 and 250, a range he has variously described as “safe” and “manageable.” The case surge of the last two days breaks that trend.
Wednesday’s increase of 401 cases comes on 6,255 newly reported tests for a positivity rate of 6.5 percent. Kentucky’s positivity rate has fluctuated between 3 and 5 percent over the last few weeks but has not climbed above 5.7 percent since the first week of June.
The governor also reported six new deaths Wednesday and nine new deaths Tuesday.
“The rising case numbers are cause for concern,” Beshear said, “so tomorrow we’re going to announce some new requirements that are going to be mandatory.
“Given what we are seeing across the country with exploding numbers in certain places, my commitment is to make sure that doesn’t happen here, but I can’t do it alone.”
Beshear’s next press briefing will be held Thursday at 4 p.m.
Last week, Beshear left open the possibility of a statewide mask mandate but said one was not necessary at that time “because of where our numbers are.”
The governor also said if Kentucky experienced a “significant increase” in cases, he would look at mandating masks, but that mandate would likely only apply within closed spaces where social distancing is not possible.
Beshear’s Ohio counterpart, Gov. Mike DeWine has chosen to hinge further pandemic actions on a color-coded advisory system rather than imposing statewide restrictions.
DeWine predicated a mask mandate in seven Ohio counties on that same advisory system Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.