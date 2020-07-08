Ohio AG helping residents get their ticket refunds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Attorney General is helping residents get their money back from event cancellations, due to COVID-19.
“We’re ready to go to bat for you if you’re stuck in refund limbo,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “Give us a call because we might be able to help get your money back.”
If a cancelled event has been rescheduled, most venues are honoring the original tickets with the new date.
If a cancelled event cannot be rescheduled, ticket sellers have generally refunded the ticket price, including most feeds.
Ohioans who are unsuccessful in getting their refunds, should submit complaints to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at 1-800-282-0515 or OhioProtects.org.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.