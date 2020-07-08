Ohio AG: Situation at West Chester Police Department ‘appears to be toxic stew of personality conflicts'

I write to request your intervention in a controversy that is currently taking place in the West Chester Police Department. Two captains, one of whom I know, have made serious misconduct allegations against the chief of police, including racial insensitivity. Unfortunately the township trustees have hired the law firm they have on retainer to investigate the allegations, which I see as a clear conflict of interest. One of the captains has already been forced out of the department and it appears the same fate may soon befall the other. Both of these men are experienced officers who were deemed competent enough to serve as the third-ranking officers in the department. I personally know Captain Gutman and know his integrity and dedication to the department to be above reproach.