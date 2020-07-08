Police looking for man accused of recording woman in restroom at Hard Rock Casino

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Police are asking for help to identify a man accused of voyeurism at the Hard Rock Casino.
According to police, on June 24 around 4:40 p.m., the man followed an employee into the women’s restroom. Once inside, he put a cellphone under the stall dividers so he could view the woman while she was in the bathroom stall.
When the victim saw the phone and confronted the suspect he left the restroom and the casino.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Upchurch at 513-352-5446.
