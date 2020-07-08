Police searching for Hard Rock Casino voyeurism suspect

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say tried to take video inside the women’s restroom at the Hard Rock Casino downtown.
The incident took place around 4:40 p.m. on June 24, according to the police report.
CPD Det. Robin Upchurch says the man entered the casino around 4:20 p.m., then followed the victim, female casino employee, into the women’s restroom around twenty minutes later.
The man took the stall next to the victim, reached under the stall divider and attempted to photograph or record her “in a state of nudity via cell phone,” the report states.
Upchurch says several other women then came into the restroom, at which point the victim noticed the man’s hand holding the cell phone.
“While she was in the stall, she saw his camera come underneath as if he was recording her, and she yelled and screamed at him, and then he left the bathroom real quick, and the casino, and by the time she got dressed and came out, he was already gone,” Upchurch explained.
The suspect is described as 25-30 years of age, 5′6″ and 150 lbs. with short, scruffy facial hair, a miniature afro.
The man did not pull his mask over his face until after he left the front door, allowing security cameras to capture his face.
Police say he was wearing faded stonewash blue jeans with holes, a black t-shirt, tinted glasses, a white surgical mask and white/black Air Jordan gym shoes.
Police also say they are not sure if the victim lives in town. Upchurch explains they have not seen him in the area before.
If you can identify the man, you’re urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040.
