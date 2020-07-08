Reds name Sonny Gray opening night starter, announce rotation

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Reds manager David Bell announced that Sonny Gray will be the opening night starter against the Detroit Tigers on Friday, July 24, at 6:10 p.m. at Great American Ball Park.
Gray boasted a 2.87 ERA last season in 31 starts.
Following Gray on opening night, the rotation will go as follows: Luis Castillo, Trevor Bauer, Wade Miley, Anthony DeSclafani.
David Bell also said that Tyler Mahle and Lucas Sims will take on the long relief/piggyback roles for the Reds to start the season.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.