WATCH LIVE: Butler County officials give update on mask ordinance

BUTLER CO., Ohio (FOX19) - Butler County officials will give an update on the mask ordinance at 9:30 a.m.
Starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, the mask ordinance for Butler County and several other Ohio counties goes into effect.
DeWine says this mandate applies for the following areas in Butler and Hamilton counties:
- Any indoor location that is not a residence.
- Outdoor areas where 6′ of social distancing cannot be maintained from people who are not family members of their households.
- Transportation and ridesharing services.
