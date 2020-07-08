WATCH LIVE: Butler County officials give update on mask ordinance

WATCH LIVE: Butler County officials give update on mask ordinance
By Jared Goffinet | July 8, 2020 at 9:27 AM EDT - Updated July 8 at 9:29 AM

BUTLER CO., Ohio (FOX19) - Butler County officials will give an update on the mask ordinance at 9:30 a.m.

[Mobile users watch here]

Starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, the mask ordinance for Butler County and several other Ohio counties goes into effect.

The ordinance was announced by Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday.

DeWine says this mandate applies for the following areas in Butler and Hamilton counties:

  • Any indoor location that is not a residence.
  • Outdoor areas where 6′ of social distancing cannot be maintained from people who are not family members of their households.
  • Transportation and ridesharing services.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.