Mask ordinance takes effect in Hamilton Co. as COVID-19 cases trend ‘significantly up’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus said the coronavirus case numbers are trending “significantly up” and applauded Gov. Mike DeWine’s decision to mandate masks.
Starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, the mask ordinance for Hamilton County and several other Ohio counties goes into effect.
“Masking up helps keep our loved ones safe and our businesses open. We have been working with the governor in recent days on an approach that is streamlined and consistent throughout Hamilton County, and support this step to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Commissioner Denise Driehaus said.
According to the Ohio Department of Health. there are 6,158 cases and 204 deaths.
DeWine says this mandate applies for the following areas in Butler and Hamilton counties:
- Any indoor location that is not a residence.
- Outdoor areas where 6′ of social distancing cannot be maintained from people who are not family members of their households.
- Transportation and ridesharing services.
Thw order does not apply to children under the age of 10, or anyone who cannot safely wear a mask.
Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman said the mandate is going to be a complaint-driven process.
He says he knows there will not be 100% compliance.
“It’s not a surprise that public health is a fan of masks,” Kesterman said.
According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, they do support the initiative to wear a mask but will not enforce the mandate because it’s a health-related order.
“Citizens should not call a sheriff’s district or 911 for potential violations of this health-related mandate. Instead, citizens may file complaints with the Hamilton County Public Health,” the sheriff’s office said.
The mask order will remain in effect until Hamilton County is no longer in the “Red” category of the Public Health Advisory Alert System.
