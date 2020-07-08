79-year-old pleads guilty to sexual exploitation of toddler, U.S. Attorney says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 79-year-old man has pleaded guilty to one count of sexually exploiting a toddler for taking explicit photos of the victim, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney David DeVillers.
Thomas Winkelbach, 79, of Cincinnati, faces up to 30 years in prison, according to the release.
Earlier this year, Winkelbach was charged with two counts of sexually exploiting a minor and one count of possessing child pornography, court documents show.
The documents say that Winkelbach used a camera to take photos of himself engaging in sexual conduct with a toddler, who was between one and two-years-old.
Winkelbach was found to be in possession of thousands of child pornography images when all of his digital media devices were seized in 2019, the release said.
Officials with the Department of Justice said when investigators searched Winkelbach’s computer, they also found other images of child porn including images of children younger than 12.
Investigators said in the court documents that Winkelbach had searched for, downloaded and traded child pornography on the internet for several years.
Winkelbach remains in custody until sentencing.
