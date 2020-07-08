Zip Dip closing temporarily after employee’s positive coronavirus test, business says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An employee’s positive coronavirus test has resulted in the temporary closing of a Cincinnati ice cream shop.
Zip Dip announced on Facebook one of their employees did test positive for the coronavirus and they will be closed for the next as a result.
They said in their post the employee did work on June 30, which is after “the suspected time of exposure, but prior to experiencing symptoms.”
This employee was wearing a mask and gloves throughout their shift, according to the post.
“We feel that we have been extremely cautious with our measures to prevent infection however as you all know, this virus is relentless,” the post reads.
Zip Dip said they will speak with the board of health to find additional ways to prevent this from happening again.
Pop-up COVID-19 testing continues this week in Hamilton County.
- Colerain Public Works on Springdale Road from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday
- Westwood United Methodist Church from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday
Anyone can get a no-cost test at these locations, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.