Attempted murder suspect, nicknamed ‘Bigworm’ and covered with face tattoos, wanted in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio sheriff’s office is hoping the public can help locate an attempted murder suspect who should be quite recognizable.
Ernest Reed, also known as “Bigworm,” is wanted for an attempted murder in Ross County.
The 41-year-old suspect is 6 feet 2, weighs 250 pounds, and has blue eyes with a shaved head.
His face is covered with numerous tattoos.
Reed should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office.
Ross County is south of Columbus.
