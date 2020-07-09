Austin Cindric wins Shady Rays 200 at Kentucky Speedway

Xfinity Series rookie Riley Herbst finished second. Herbst’s teammate Brandon Jones was wiped out in a wreck on the first lap where Jeb Burton spun into the wall and Jones ran into Burton. Herbst, along with many other drivers, complained about how dirty the racing surface was at Kentucky Speedway at the start of the race. “This track was probably the dirtiest racetrack I’ve ever seen to fire off and I hate that my teammate got cut off caught up in a dirty racetrack wreck,” Herbst said after the race.