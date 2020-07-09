Cincinnati mask mandate takes effect

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati’s new mask ordinance goes into effect beginning Thursday, meaning masks will be required in all places of business within the city limits.
Among other measures, the ordinance will require signs on the entrances of businesses. Inside, employees who interact with the public must wear a mask — and of course, patrons must do the same.
Under the ordinance, people who ride the streetcar, take a bus, taxi, or any other ride-sharing vehicle are required to wear masks.
Health officials say they will respond to calls with donated masks and ask people to put them on to avoid a $25 fine.
Exemptions exits for children under 6, those in private offices, those eating or drinking at a bar or restaurant, those with a medical or mental health condition and those who are not able to remove a facial covering without assistance.
Environmental Health Director Antonio Young says the Health Department will enforce the ordinance on the basis of citizen complaints.
“We then go out to the business, and the first thing we do is engage with the manager,” he explained. “Then we engage the individual who may not have that mask. Nine times out of 10, they will accept it.”
The ordinance says businesses may refuse customers if they do not wear a mask.
The ordinance will remain in effect as long as the city is under a state of emergency.
If you want to report a violation, call 513-357-7200.
