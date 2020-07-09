Cincinnati Zoo hosts online art auction to help animals

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden is hosting an online art auction that will benefit the care and feeding of the animals.
The auction includes paintings done by Fiona, Chris the cheetah, Kuvua the Okpai, and more.
Bidding goes until July 14.
“Painting is an enrichment activity that some animals enjoy. It’s always voluntary and the paint that we use is non-toxic, so it’s safe for them,” said Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard. “Mai Thai the elephant has been painting for years, and she’s pretty good!”
Those who would like to bid on the paintings can bid here.
The zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Members can get in starting at 9 a.m. Reservations are required for all guests.
