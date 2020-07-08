First Alert Weather Day: Heat Advisory Issued Thursday

Pop up storms Thursday afternoon and evening will be possible once again.

July 9, 2020 at 5:19 AM EDT - Updated July 9 at 5:19 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -  National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Thursday afternoon and early evening. Expect it to feel over 100 degrees with the heat index.

Thursday will be about the same as Wednesday with a high of 94 degrees and afternoon and early evening pop up storm chances. 

As we approach the  weekend a small break from the humidity and heat is on the way. It will not last long because a ten-day stretch of high temperatures is forecast to begin again Monday.

Many areas will be in the upper 90s late next week for several days in a row or longer. The weather looks hot at least through July 22nd.

