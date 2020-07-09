Former Boone Co. teacher arrested for inappropriate sexual relationship with student, sheriff’s office says

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A former Walton Verona High School teacher was arrested Thursday following a yearlong investigation into an inappropriate relationship she was having with a 17-year-old student, a news release from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said.
Mollie Verkamp, 27, of Florence, was indicted Tuesday by a Boone County Grand Jury on charges of rape and sodomy, the release said.
Detectives said Verkamp was reported in 2019 by the school district after they learned she was sending sexually explicit videos and text messages to one of their 18-year-old students.
During their investigation, the news release said Verkamp told detectives she taught previously at a high school outside Boone County for two years and admitted that she sent the same kind of sexually explicit messages to another student at that high school.
Detectives said Verkamp admitted that she knew the student was 17-years-old at the time and that being a teacher at the same high school made her a person in a position of authority.
Despite the student’s age, Verkamp’s relationship with him evolved from sending and receiving messages to having sex with him at her home in Boone County, detectives said.
At the time of her arrest and during the 2019 - 2020 school year, Verkamp was not employed with any school district, the news release said. She had previously taught for three years.
Authorities say Verkamp is being held at the Boone County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond at 20%.
