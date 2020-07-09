Hamilton County Justice Center sees increase of COVID-19 cases

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Justice Center has experienced a related uptick in COVID-positive tests within the jail, according to Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson David Daugherty.
Since June 20, a total of 23 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 within the Justice Center.
Daugherty said the large majority of patients have had very mild symptoms of low-grade fever, body aches and a cough that last for less than two days.
All COVID-positive patients are isolated from the general population in the jail.
As of July 8, 21 COVID-positive patients are still in custody and two have been released from custody, according to Daugherty.
“NaphCare and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) are following all guidance from the CDC and working closely with the Ohio Department of Health to implement best practices to control the risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic in the jail,” Daugherty said.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.