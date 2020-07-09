Heat Advisory: Now until 8pm Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Thursday afternoon and early evening. Expect it to feel over 100 degrees with the heat index.
Thursday afternoon we will reach a high of 94 degrees and we will run a chance of some late afternoon and early evening pop up storms.
Our best chance comes late Friday afternoon and Friday evening for storms out ahead of a cool front.
As we approach the weekend a small break from the humidity and heat is on the way. It will not last long because a ten-day stretch of high temperatures is forecast to begin again Monday.
Many areas will be in the upper 90s late next week for several days in a row or longer. The weather looks hot at least through July 22nd.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.