How genetic testing and precision medicine are improving cancer outcomes

“We test patients for cancers that get passed down,” said James Maher, MD, PhD medical director of the TriHealth Cancer Institute. “It’s called cascade testing. If you look at the top of the waterfall, you may have one patient who had the cancer, and you start testing other family members to determine their risk of developing that same or other cancers. There was one family where I believe 10 people ended up being positive for a gene that can cause kidney cancer.” Cascade testing in family provides more than knowledge about risk, it allows those relatives to take advantage of early screening or cancer prevention options in many cases.