Joe Burrow announces Hunger Relief Fund with Athens food pantry

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Bengals quarterback and No. 1 overall draft pick Joe Burrow announced a partnership with the Athens County Food Pantry on Thursday to kick off the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund.
“Because Joe (Burrow) was an instrumental part with that Heisman speech, we reached out to his family to name the fund for him,” said Athens County Food Pantry President Karin Bright in a call with FOX19 Now. “We’re very grateful for what he has done in terms of bringing food and security and hunger to the forefront in our area. He’s (like) a hero for us.”
Burrow has helped raise nearly $1 million for the food pantry since his Heisman speech in December.
“This is the ultimate feel-good story,” said Bright. “Here’s this young man, he gets up and gives this amazing speech, monies come in and we can use these funds and then he’s the number one draft pick. It keeps on being this amazing story. He and his family have such a heart for our area and that’s why it resonates with people.”
Burrow has also helped raise money for the Athens County Food Pantry through Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse with “Steak Burrow” and Gold Star Chili since being drafted by the Bengals in April.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.