NAACP, CAIR Ohio call on feds to investigate complaints about West Chester’s police chief

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - Two prominent civil rights groups are calling for federal authorities to investigate complaints about West Chester Police Chief Joel Herzog.
The NAACP’s chapter representing the Butler County communities of Hamilton, Fairfield and West Chester said in a news release Thursday morning federal officials should look into the complaints “so the truth can come out without bias.” They also said the chief should go.
The leader of a group that represents Muslims in Ohio says “these allegations are very troubling and very serious,” said Romin Iqbal, executive director of Council of American-Islamic Relations Ohio.
“We call on the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division to investigate these allegations” said Romin Iqbal, executive director of Council of American-Islamic Relations Ohio, “and we ask the township to invite all police officers to report any issues of discrimination that they may have seen and, more importantly, we want the township to ensure that any person who comes forward as a witness with any incident of discrimination does not face any retaliation from the police department.”
A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Fred Alverson, declined to comment on the situation in West Chester specifically but said in general: “We will work with the civil rights division and the FBI anytime there is evidence that federal crimes have been committed.”
Chief Herzog is accused in complaints by two of his captains and their attorney of a pattern of racism, sexism and other misconduct.
He should take steps to be “more appropriate and professional” — but he should not be disciplined for making inappropriate remarks to subordinates, an attorney hired by the township’s law firm determined in a report out Tuesday.
The outside review by Doug Duckett includes admissions by Herzog that he called Middle Easterners “terrorists,” Indians “dots” and referred to a Latino officer as “Brown Mike.” The review also confirmed allegations Herzog called African Americans who interacted with police “Number 2s,” and “at times commented on the attractiveness of women to subordinates.”
Duckett wrote in his review he warned Herzog against using such “lingo,” but he stopped short of urging a reprimand even while noting such language violated both township policy and anti-discrimination law.
So far, FOX19 NOW has confirmed at least four of the chief’s subordinate officers have made complaints, including two captains - one of which who has since quit and been accused of dishonesty by a private attorney investigating for the township. We are continuing to ask the township and now their lawyer, Don Crain,to release all complaints against the chief filed last week and so far this week.
“It is unfortunate in today’s society that you have to be shunned and give up things you deserve because you speak out against social injustices and wrong doings. These captains came forward with truths and they were not supported by the FOP, many of their comrades, and most of the elected township trustees. These township trustees hired an attorney, which at this point is not a third party fair investigation. It is a paid position that produces a desired result,” reads the statement to FOX19 NOW from Dr. Michael Reeves, president of the NAACP chapter for the Butler County communities of Hamilton, Fairfield and West Chester.
“No other police chiefs in other cities that made inappropriate racist statements have remained on their post,” he wrote, adding that instead they “have been terminated or they themselves have resigned.
“They were also not investigated by a lawyer on retainer, but by an outside investigator which is a non paid third party that fairly questions, investigates, then reports their findings. There are recordings of the captain’s interviews with the lawyer, but no recordings of the chief.
“We feel that with the two captains that have 20 years or more of outstanding service records speaks for itself. We feel that Chief Joel Herzog should not be placed on a performance plan. None of the other chiefs in other jurisdictions have been given that option and neither should Chief Joel Herzog.
“With a third complaint coming forth, and with a fourth complaint being withheld from the public, everyone is not submitting false accusations. This needs to be investigated on the federal level so the truth can come out without bias. The result being that Chief Joel Herzog be terminated or allowed to resign. The choice to be given to the two captains that they can return to their post if they so desire, so that they can finish out their careers without backlash or retaliation from any part of the West Chester Township Police Department.”
FOX19 NOW has a request for comment into the Cincinnati office of the FBI, West Chester Township officials, Chief Herzog and the union that represents West Chester police.
We will update this story once we hear back.
An attorney for the captains, Elizabeth Tuck, said: “We believe the Captains have overwhelming support within the department. The fact that several have made the courageous choice to come forward with their own concerns knowing they could be treated just as the Captains have is a clear indication. I have no doubt there are many more who are simply afraid to speak out.
Duckett urged township trustees to place Herzog under a “performance improvement plan” that makes clear such language is inappropriate in both public and private. He said he would have recommended action against one of the two captains, Hensley, for dishonesty had he not quit June 23.
The complaints accuse Herzog of making racially inappropriate comments about race, religion and sexual orientation, some of which he concedes to making but should not face discipline, according to a report released this week from a private attorney hired and paid for by the township’s law firm to investigate.
Duckett recommended the police department’s psychologist resume team-building efforts in the wake of this report, the resignation of Hensley, and “performance improvement plans that will be issued.”
“I do not know if the Police Department command team can get past the deep damage and distrust, but there is no responsible choice but to work hard at doing so. There may be other training programs aimed at improving communication and team building that the Township can consider requiring the members of the command staff to attend,” the report states.
“But unless this dysfunction and ‘guerrilla war’ among the Police Department’s command staff is stopped, and all involved commit to the hard work of making the individual changes necessary for that to happen, the situation is completely untenable.
“All involved need to understand that each person’s continued employment depends on making the changes necessary to rebuild that an effective work team.”
FOX19 NOW sought comment from the police chief and township on Wednesday morning in light of Officer Lopez’s complaint against the chief.
We received this email in response from a township spokeswoman, Barb Wilson:
“There will be no further comment from staff regarding the investigation at this time. Township Administrator Larry Burks will continue to work with the West Chester Board of Trustees in weighing the outcomes and conclusions of this report, along with any new concerns brought forward, to determine next steps.”
We also reached out to all three trustees for comment Wednesday.
We only heard back from one of them, Lee Wong, who directed us to contact the township’s spokeswoman.
An attorney for the captains, Elizabeth Tuck, has blasted the report and its credibility, calling it “malicious, offensive and defamatory.”
“It blatantly misquotes my client’s interviews, ignores most of what they complained about, and is irresponsible with the truth and facts,” she told FOX19 NOW.
She said in a statement the captains “made a gut-wrenching decision to jeopardize their careers and expose racism, sexism, retaliation, and other wrongdoing at the highest level of the West Chester, Ohio Police Department. They did so after multiple internal attempts to have the Township address these very serious problems.
“Rather than address or report the misconduct to the Ohio Attorney General or another independent body, the Township engaged a hired gun at taxpayer expense to defend itself and Chief of Police Joel Herzog against the Captains’ very real claims of unlawful conduct.
They attorney also has said the township’s report notes Chief Herzog:
- Admits he calls Middle Eastern and Asian citizens “dots” and “terrorists.” The Chief admits he calls black people with whom the department interacts ‘Number 2s.' But according to the report that is just ‘lingo’ and excusable because of context. The Captains did not think so, and they are right.
- Refers to a Latino officer as ‘Brown Mike’ is not just a “joking reference,” because referring to an officer by his race instead of his name is not funny.”
Read the full report here, followed by the attorney's full statement:
The township also issued a lengthy statement with the report when a township spokeswoman released it at 5:11 p.m. Tuesday.
Their statement reads in part:
“West Chester Township hired a third-party in March to investigate complaints and allegations by two West Chester police captains against Police Chief Joel Herzog. The findings of the third-party investigator are his, and are based on extensive interviews with all of those involved, his experience and legal expertise.
“All complaints made by the two captains were taken seriously with the intention of unraveling the truths and finding a path to restore a positive workplace culture for all.
“The report stands on its own and offers details about how events transpired. Township Administrator Larry Burks will continue to work with the West Chester Board of Trustees in weighing the outcomes and conclusions of this report, along with any new concerns brought forward, to determine next steps.
“The ultimate goal is a positive workplace environment for all of West Chester’s professionals, in order to provide the most exceptional service to the community.
“The report is lengthy and provides detailed insight and facts into the interactions and actions of the police command staff, drawing conclusions based on interviews and research. It goes into detail regarding each complaint made and deserves a full reading.
“It is up to the reader to draw his or her own conclusions from the report, but residents should know that the Township is not blind to the circumstances outlined and will take action in the best interest of the community.”
Read the township's full statement here:
