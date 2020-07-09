Ohio jobless claims decline for 10th week in a row

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Applications for unemployment have declined for the tenth week in a row as more people go back to work, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services said.
For the week ending on July 4, ODJFS reported 33,483 claims.
Those who remain jobless filed 347,587 fewer continued claims last week compared to the peak in April.
Officials say over the last 16 weeks in Ohio, 1,464,290, claims is more than the combined total of those filed in the previous three years.
ODJFS says they have distributed over $4.9 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 736,000 Ohioans. Of the unemployment applications, about 94% have been processed, and 6% are pending.
The agency has more than $3.8 billion in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) to more than 411,000 to more than claimants.
All eligible Ohioans will receive their unemployment benefits, and any processing delays will not reduce the amount received.
To find your nearest OhioMeansJobs center, go to jfs.ohio.gov/county or visit OhioMeansJobs.com and click on the icon for OhioMeansJobs centers.
