OTR soup kitchen reopens following COVID-19 exposure

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati’s largest soup kitchen will reopen for people in need on Wednesday, July 8
To-go meals will be served at Our Daily Bread from 9:30 am -11:30 am.
The soup kitchen shut down at the end of June because of exposure to COVID-19.
Our Daily Bread officials shared an update on their website where they said, in part:
“We are pleased to announce that all ODB Staff have tested negative for COVID-19 (thanks to proper safety procedures, daily sanitation, hand sanitizing frequently and the wearing of masks)”
Masks, proper hygiene protocols, and PPE are required of all staff and volunteers.
Soup kitchen officials say they always need food donations and volunteer help. For an updated list of their needs and how you can help, click here.
