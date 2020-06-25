Parkside selected as site for HOMEARAMA® 2021

CINCINNATI - The 58th HOMEARAMA® will be held in Anderson Township’s Parkside Estates, June 12-27, 2021, reports the Home Builders Association of Greater Cincinnati (HBA).
Developed by Coldstream Area Development Co., LLC/Zicka Homes Inc, Parkside Estates includes 48 homesites in a wooded hamlet, that promises beauty and tranquillity to homeowners. It’s conveniently located off I-275 East, making it easily accessible to downtown Cincinnati and tri-state suburbs. The community is located in the prestigious Forest Hills School District. It’s also close to the Coldstream Country Club, Coney Island, and the Eastgate Mall.
Builders currently participating in the show include Sterling Homes, Wieland Builders, and Zicka Homes. Several other custom builders have also expressed interest in building show homes. A groundbreaking will be scheduled this fall.
HOMEARAMA® buyers enjoy thousands of dollars in upgrades at no cost. Contact Karen Pfeiffer, kpfeiffer@cincybuilders.com, or 513-589-3214, for more details on the benefits of building in HOMEARAMA®.
This year’s HOMEARAMA® at Walworth Junction will be held Oct. 10-25.
For more information on being a part of the 2020 or 2021 HOMEARAMA®, visit www.CincyHomearama.com.
Above press release provided by Home Builders Association of Greater Cincinnati