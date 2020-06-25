Parkside selected as site for HOMEARAMA® 2021

Developed by Coldstream Area Development Co., LLC/Zicka Homes Inc, Parkside Estates includes 48 homesites in a wooded hamlet, that promises beauty and tranquillity to homeowners. It’s conveniently located off I-275 East, making it easily accessible to downtown Cincinnati and tri-state suburbs. The community is located in the prestigious Forest Hills School District. It’s also close to the Coldstream Country Club, Coney Island, and the Eastgate Mall.