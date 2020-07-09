Sheriff: Man indicted in connection to Boone County murder

INDEPENDENCE, KY (FOX19) -A man was indicted Wednesday on an attempted murder charge in connection to a murder that took place on Rabbit Hash Road in May, deputies said.
On May 27, Kenneth and Dale Good drove to a home on Rabbit Hash Road to confront Hunter Brock, deputies said.
They got into a physical fight and then shots were fired, according to deputies.
Kenneth, Dale, and Brock were taken to University Hospital Medical Center in Cincinnati with gunshot wounds, the news release said.
Deputies say Kenneth, 36, suffered a gunshot wound to the head and succumbed to his injuries.
They say Dale, 19, was in critical condition after he suffered gunshot wounds to the face and torso.
Brock, 24, had a gunshot wound to his shoulder. He was treated and released according to deputies.
Deputies say Dale is held at the Boone County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.
The Boone County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating.
