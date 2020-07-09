Summer camps deal with excessive heat, storms and pandemic

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Summer day camps continue around the Tri-State with restrictions in place due to the coronavirus.
At the Cincinnati Nature Center, they’re dealing with the excessive heat and even a few thunderstorms as well. But despite all of those things, they are still providing a fun experience for kids.
“We play a lot of water games to beat the heat,” Cincinnati Nature Center Camp Director Rebekah Cohen explained. “So the kids behind me are playing a very popular game called drip, drip, drop where it’s kind of like duck, duck, goose with a water adaptation.”
Rebekah Cohen is busy Thursday at ‘Forest Village’ and ‘Nature Detective Camp.'
Hand-washing, mask-wearing and other safety procedures are in place to limit infection from the coronavirus.
This week with the excessive heat, they're taking extra safety precautions for campers.
“It’s something that we’re always aware of,” Cohen continued. “And even for our staff too. Especially wearing the masks and trying to give them breaks to be able to step away from the campers to take their masks off for a few minutes and cool down themselves.”
Campers are encouraged to refill their water bottles three times daily in this heat.
Thursday’s thunderstorms forced them to seek shelter and stop using the slip-and-slide and visiting the cool creek water. Instead, they played bird BINGO and put on a play.
When there isn't thunder and lightning, the campers enjoy staying cool and having fun with water!
“We do a lot of fun water games,” Camp Coordinator Sarah Soager added. “So we bring squirt guns on the trail, or water sprayers. We also have misters with a hose and the campers get to run through it, and going down to the creek is always a great time, and they get to splash in the water.”
The nature center is also open to the public with reservations required. You can find more here.
