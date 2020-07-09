WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear announces ‘new mandatory requirements’ as case spike hits Kentucky

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to introduce new “mandatory requirements” related to Kentucky’s battle with COVID-19 during his 4 p.m. press conference.
The state reported two days of surging cases Tuesday and Wednesday.
Last week, Beshear left open the possibility of a statewide mask mandate but said one was not necessary at that time “because of where our numbers are.”
The governor also said if Kentucky experienced a “significant increase” in cases, he would look at mandating masks, but that mandate would likely only apply within closed spaces where social distancing is not possible.
Beshear’s Ohio counterpart, Gov. Mike DeWine has chosen to hinge further pandemic actions on a color-coded advisory system rather than imposing statewide restrictions.
DeWine predicated a mask mandate in seven Ohio counties on that same advisory system Tuesday.
