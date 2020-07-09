WATCH LIVE: Gov. Mike DeWine gives COVID-19 update

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will be giving an update on the novel coronavirus.
The Ohio Department of Health reported Wednesday that Ohio has 60,181 total positive COVID-19 cases.
Health officials say there are 8,489 total hospitalizations. So far, 2,991 people have died from the virus.
Of the total number of cases, 42,111 people have recovered.
Health officials say Hamilton County has a total of 6,287 people who tested positive for the virus.
Of the 6,287 people who tested positive, only 753 have been hospitalized.
Health officials say 206 people have died in Hamilton County from the virus.
In order to stop the spread of the virus, the Department of Health ordered a mask mandate Wednesday that took over seven Ohio counties, including Hamilton and Butler.
The only exemptions include first responders, news anchors, and religious officiants.
The order requires people to wear facial coverings — masks — in any indoor location that is not a residence, including businesses, nonprofits, educational facilities and governmental facilities, though the order does not impact federal buildings.
People must also wear masks in outdoor settings where social distancing with people outside a household family is not possible. Additionally, masks are required when waiting for, riding, driving or operating public transportation or a ride-sharing service.
The order does not apply to jails or prison facilities.
Other exemptions include:
- Those under 10 years of age;
- Those with a medical condition, including a respiratory condition, mental health condition or disability that contraindicates wearing a mask;
- Those communicating with someone who is hearing-impaired or has another disability where the ability to see the mouth is essential;
- Those alone in an enclosed space, such as an office, that is not intended for use or access by the public;
- Those actively engaged in exercise in a gym or indoor facility as long as social distancing is practiced;
- Those actively participating in athletic practice, scrimmage or another competition sanctioned by the Department of Health;
- Those engaged in public safety, such as law enforcement, firefighters or emergency medical personnel;
- Those engaging in broadcast communications;
- Those officiating a religious service;
- Those seated in a restaurant or bar and actively consuming food or drinks;
- Places where masks are prohibited by law or regulation;
- Places where masks are in violation of documented industry standards;
- places where masks are in violation of a business’s documented safety policies.
