Where to get a free coronavirus test in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - COVID-19 pop-up testing sites will be available in the Cincinnati area starting July 9 and running through July 12, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Anyone can get the free test and no appointment is needed. However, quantities may be limited.
Westwood Church
- 3460 Epworth Ave.
- July 9, 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
Franklin
- 301 E. 6th St.
- July 10, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.
Gilbert Ave. Walnut Hills
- 954 E. McMillan St.
- July 10, 11 and 12, 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
