Where to get a free coronavirus test in Cincinnati

July 9, 2020 at 9:39 AM EDT - Updated July 9 at 9:39 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - COVID-19 pop-up testing sites will be available in the Cincinnati area starting July 9 and running through July 12, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Anyone can get the free test and no appointment is needed. However, quantities may be limited.

Westwood Church

  • 3460 Epworth Ave.
  • July 9, 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Franklin

  • 301 E. 6th St.
  • July 10, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Gilbert Ave. Walnut Hills

  • 954 E. McMillan St.
  • July 10, 11 and 12, 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

