2 charged in Lockland homicide police call ‘botched robbery’

LOCKLAND, Ohio (FOX19) - Two suspects have been indicted in connection with the shooting death of a man in the Village of Lockland in early May.
The indictments were announced Friday afternoon in a news release co-signed by Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil and Lockland Police Chief James Toles.
The shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. on May 10. Lockland officers were dispatched on the report of a person shot in the 300 block of S. Wayne Avenue.
Mohamed Ndiaye, 42, was found outside the residence deceased from gunshot wounds, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office said at the time.
The release says the shooting resulted from “a botched robbery led by a prostitute who was a paid acquaintance of the victim."
George Davis, 32, has since been arrested and charged with two counts of felony promoting prostitution, according to the release.
The release says Donna Sparks, 26, has also since been arrested and charged with two counts of murder, one count of felony assault and one count of aggravated robbery.
According to the release, Sparks faces life in prison if convicted.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Section assisted Lockland police in investigating the case.
Both Sparks and Davis are being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center awaiting trial, the release says.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at (513) 825-1500 or Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.
