Charges added against man in Florence standoff

BOONE COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -Boone County detectives filed charges Thursday against a man who was involved in a SWAT standoff in Florence, Lt. Philip Ridgell said.
Curtis Zimmerman, 55, was arrested Monday after a standoff occurred at a home on Clubtrail Drive, Lt. Ridgell said.
The Lieutenant says Zimmerman is facing one count of unlawful imprisonment, three counts of wanton endangerment, attempted assault and domestic violence.
Before the standoff began, Zimmerman lost several arm-wrestling matches, became upset with a family member, and shot a gun two times inside of the home, Lt. Ridgell explained.
Deputies say a victim told them that he thought he heard gunshots in the living room. Another family member dialed 911.
A few minutes before 1 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to Clubtrail Drive for a report of a person with a gun, according to the release.
When deputies arrived, they found out two other people who managed to get out of the home and Zimmerman was the only person inside, the release stated.
Zimmerman refused to come out of the home and a standoff with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and the Florence Police Department SWAT team ensued, Lt. Ridgell said in the release.
He eventually came out of the house after deputies talked to him, deputies said.
Deputies say Zimmerman was taken to St. Elizabeth in Florence to be evaluated.
He is held at the Boone County Detention Center and is on a $105,000 bond.
