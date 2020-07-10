First Alert Weather Day: Humidity continues with afternoon storm chances

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - As we approach the weekend a small break from the humidity and temperatures back into the mid 80′s. It will not last long because a ten-day stretch of high temperatures is forecast to begin again Monday.
Look for more widespread rain and thunder Friday afternoon into Friday evening ahead of a front. Temperatures will reach 90 degrees on Friday before we drop back to the mid 80s this weekend.
Many areas will be in the upper 90s late next week for several days in a row or longer. The weather looks hot at least through July 22nd.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.