Four minors die in Wayne County crash, troopers say

WAYNE COUNTY, IN. (FOX19) -Four minors died in a crash that occurred in Wayne County Thursday evening, Indiana State Patrol said.
Troopers say all four victims were identified as minors in a Chevrolet, driven by 34-year-old Aaron Bruce.
Deputies responded to the crash after 5 p.m. on I-70, just west of the Cambridge City exit, troopers said.
When deputies arrived, they found the driver of a 2004 Kenworth Tractor, 33-year-old Cory Withrow, pulling a loaded box trailer off the left side of eastbound I-70.
Troopers say the truck driver failed to slow down and hit the Chevrolet passenger car in the rear, pushing it forward into the left rear corner of a semi-trailer in the right lane directly in front of the passenger car.
The first semi continued pushing the passenger car into the left lane and eventually off onto the left lane's berm, where the two vehicles burst into flames.
Troopers say a passerby was able to pull the driver of the passenger car out of the vehicle, but none of his passengers.
The driver of the passenger car was transported to a hospital in Indianapolis with severe injuries, deputies said.
ISP confirmed that all four fatalities were all minors, with the youngest being six years old.
During the preliminary Wayne County Sheriff's Department confirmed that drugs were a contributing factor in the crash.
The crash is still under investigation.
