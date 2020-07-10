Free COVID-19 drive-through testing site in Kenton County

KENTON COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -Gov. Andy Beshear announced that drive-through COVID-19 testing site in Kenton County will be available starting Tuesday.
Health officials say the testing site will be located at Summit View Academy and will run Tuesdays through Thursdays until July 30.
Testing is free and open to any Kentucky resident.
Appointments are available from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Those who would like to make an appointment can either visit their website or call 888- 852-2567 (select option 1, then option 3).
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.