Friday afternoon rain and thunder, then less humid this weekend

Humidity will remain high on Friday afternoon.

July 10, 2020 at 10:04 AM EDT - Updated July 10 at 10:04 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Rain and thunder at times into late morning and early afternoon on Friday. Look for more widespread rain and thunder Friday afternoon into Friday evening ahead of a front. Temperatures will reach 89 degrees on Friday before we drop back to the mid-80s this weekend.

As we approach the weekend a small break from the humidity and temperatures back into the mid 80′s.

It will not last long because a 10-day stretch of high temperatures is forecast to begin again Monday.

Many areas will be in the upper 90s late next week for several days in a row or longer. The weather looks hot at least through July 22.

