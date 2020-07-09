Friday afternoon rain and thunder, then less humid this weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Rain and thunder at times into late morning and early afternoon on Friday. Look for more widespread rain and thunder Friday afternoon into Friday evening ahead of a front. Temperatures will reach 89 degrees on Friday before we drop back to the mid-80s this weekend.
As we approach the weekend a small break from the humidity and temperatures back into the mid 80′s.
It will not last long because a 10-day stretch of high temperatures is forecast to begin again Monday.
Many areas will be in the upper 90s late next week for several days in a row or longer. The weather looks hot at least through July 22.
