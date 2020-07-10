Hamilton County health officials sees decrease in childhood vaccinations

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Hamilton County Interim Health Commissioner, Greg Kesterman, says there is a decrease in childhood vaccinations.
“Our clinic vaccines are down 54 percent from January to June this year compared to the same period in 2019,” Kesterman said.
The release states that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports that there is a 50% decrease nationwide in childhood vaccinations.
Hamilton County Public Health officials say that parents and caregivers should not put off getting their child vaccinated.
Vaccinations are available to all children, even to uninsured, under-insured, or receiving Medicaid, health officials said.
“The current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic is a reminder of the importance of vaccination,” Kesterman said. “Our clinics are safe and fully prepared to administer vaccines.”
Parents and/or caregivers must book an appointment by calling 513-946-7610.
