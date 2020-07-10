Humidity Not Bad Saturday, Rainy Sunday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The official high temperature for the Cincinnati region Friday was 87° marking an end the the streak of 7 consecutive days with high temperatures of 90° or warmer. The morning low Friday was 71°.
Another afternoon, another heat index value above 100°. The heat and humidity pushed the Friday afternoon heat index at Lebanon, OH to 102° at 1 PM. At the same time Oxford, Batavia and Lunken Airfield had values of 96°.
The cold front crossed the Ohio - Indiana line about 1 PM and behind the front humidity values started falling slowly. From Saturday afternoon into Monday evening the humidity will be lower, especially Saturday afternoon and Monday. There will be a slight bump upward in the humidity Sunday but it will not be oppressive.
Relief will not last long because a ten-day stretch of high temperatures at or warmer than 90° is forecast to begin again Tuesday. Many areas will be in the middle to upper 90s late next week for several days in a row or longer. The weather looks hot at least through July 23rd and also dry.
