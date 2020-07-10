Kings Island reopens to general public

MASON, Ohio (FOX19) - Kings Island is reopening its gates to the general public on Friday.
The park has been open for season pass holders since July 2.
As part of the Kings Island reopening plan, guests are required to wear face coverings throughout the park.
Park-goers must make reservations ahead of time.
The park will also have ‘relax zones’ where, if you can social distance, you can remove your mask and take a breather in the shade.
Park staff have also added more barriers between employees and guests and also stepped up their sanitation game.
Other new precautions include:
- Kings Island is asking for cashless payments.
- At least one person per party will have to download the Kings Island mobile app to enable contactless entry and make a required reservation before you go.
- At the Kings Island parking toll booth, KI will confirm your reservation and proof of parking payment. If you do not have a parking voucher, you may pay with a cashless payment method such as a credit card.
- You will pass through a temperature check. If anyone in your party has a temperature of 100.4°F/38°C or higher, you will be directed to return home and reschedule your visit
- Once at the park, some seats on rides and attractions will not be available due to social distancing rules.
On July 8, amusement park officials said one of their associates tested positive for the coronavirus.
The park’s statement did not say when the associate last worked, but said the employee was sent home for 14 days or until they test negative.
