Mask will be required to attend 2020 Bengals games

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Bengals have released a statement laying out their guidelines for attending games.
The Bengals said that they, “place a premium on the health and safety of our fans, staff, and players in hosting football games this fall,” and in order to host games safely they will be implementing the following measures:
- All fans will be required to wear facial coverings at all times unless actively eating or drinking
- Fans will be required to socially distance when moving about the stadium, including while waiting in lines while entering and exiting the stadium, standing at concession areas, and so forth
- Tailgating in the parking lots will not be permitted
- Capacity at Paul Brown Stadium will be greatly reduced in order to provide each seating group physical distance between you and the next nearest seating group
- The first 8 rows of the lower level will be blocked off
Seating locations for season ticket holders will change this year, the statement says.
Season ticket holders who feel comfortable attending games participate in the re-seating process in August and will still have the opportunity to opt-out after seeing the new seat assignment options.
Those with season tickets who will not be attending games but want to keep their seats for the 2021 season can opt-out of the 2020 season but preserve their seat for 2021.
