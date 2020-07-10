Mother charged in drowning death of infant daughter arraigned in court

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A Delhi woman has been arraigned in court for the drowning death of her infant daughter in April.
Jessica Fisher, 23, faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and child endangering, according to court documents.
Fisher was released from jail on electronic home monitoring.
The charges stem from the bathtub drowning death of Fisher’s daughter, who was around 18 months old at the time, Delhi Township Police Lt. Joe Macaluso told FOX19 NOW.
The incident occurred around 8:11 p.m. April 3 on Greenwell Avenue in Delhi Township, the incident report says.
A 3-year-old was also in the bathtub at the time and was not harmed, according to Macaluso.
Fisher faces up to 3 years in prison.
