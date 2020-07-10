1,525 new positive COVID-19 cases in Ohio, health officials say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) -The Ohio Department of Health reports that as of Friday, there are 1,525 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 62,856.
Health officials say 3,856 are presumed to be linked to the virus, and 59,000 are confirmed cases.
Of the total amount of cases, 43,435 are presumed to be recovered.
Health officials say 3,032 people have died from the virus.
The probable death count of those who died is 256, and 2,776 are confirmed to have died due to the virus.
Health officials say 8,701 are in the hospital and of those in the hospital.
Of the 8,701 in the hospital, 2,601 are in the ICU.
