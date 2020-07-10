Police ID crash fatality in Thursday’s Middletown motorcycle chase

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The driver of a motorcycle died Thursday in Butler Co. from a crash that followed a high-speed police pursuit, Middletown police said Thursday afternoon.
Friday they identified the driver as Jesse Myers, 38, of Middletown.
The crash occurred around 1:54 p.m. in the 3700 block of Lefferson Road near Spring Grove Lane, police said.
According to Middletown Police Mjr. Walter Scott Reeve, the motorcycle was being pursued by a marked Middletown Division of Police car at the time of the crash.
The pursuit resulted after police received information that the driver of the motorcycle was involved in drug trafficking, Reeve explained.
The chase ended, Reeves said, when the driver struck the rear of a tractor trailer on Lefferson Road.
