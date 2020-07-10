Prayer walk, ride for peace among events planned for this weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hundreds of people are expected to gather this weekend in and around downtown Cincinnati.
On Saturday, members from dozens of Tri-State churches will join together for a Unify Cincy Prayer Walk.
Event organizers say they are gathering with “people from every color, culture, and class around the Tri-State are taking God’s message of hope on the move. “
Here are the details for Saturday’s event:
- 10:00 a.m. - Meet at Yeatman’s Cove (next to Sawyer Point Park)
- 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. - Prayer & Worship
- 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. - Walk to Fountain Square
- 11:15 a.m. to 12:00 a.m - End with Prayer & Worship
On Sunday, Cincinnati Works will host a Ride for Peace.
The event starts at 3:30 p.m. and more than 150 motorcyclists are expected to take part in the ride.
The ride, according to event organizers, is an effort to thank members in our community who are serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bikers will ride past local hospitals and encourage hospital staff to walk outside and wave when the ride passes by.
If you want to be involved, meet at Harvey and MLK by 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Organizers behind both events strongly encourage participants to social distance and wear masks.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.