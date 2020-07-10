Put-in-Bay testing employees for COVID-19 after cases increase

Put-in-Bay, Ohio (WOIO) - Friday Put-in-Bay is looking to isolate and stop an outbreak before it can get any worse.
Up to 1,000 employees on the island will be getting tested over the weekend.
The Ohio National Guard will be testing people for free from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Put-in-Bay Fire Department Friday and Saturday.
They hope the tests can help them pinpoint exactly what locations have issues and who they need to isolate to make sure the virus doesn’t get passed to other people.
A few weeks ago at least seven people who visited the island’s restaurants and bars tested positive . Also, a number of photos surfaced showing a lack of social distancing and masks on the island.
A number of restaurants and bars in the area have voluntarily shut down due to positive tests since then, including Frosty Bar (closed until future notice) and The Boardwalk (which reopened).
Lt. Governor Husted said testing is the key to preventing outbreaks from getting worse.
“Testing is one of the few things we have that can help control the spread. And when you control the spread then you’re helping consumer confidence and protecting your loved ones. You are doing everything to help protect the economic future of our state,” said Lt. Gov. Husted.
